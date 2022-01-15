“I have always loved this industry. I have always loved film, television, music, and musical theater more than anything in the entire world, and so, to be recognized by people that I respect so deeply, to feel like they saw me as ‘one of them’ was a life-changing moment for me. I’ve never really thought about or put too much value on winning awards, so when I did, the surprise was that much sweeter,” she explained to Create & Cultivate. “I think it gave me a permission that I hadn’t given myself to actually pursue this career like I deserved to be here, rather than like I was someone who just wanted to be here but maybe wasn’t quite good enough.”

Aside from her acting roles, the Washington native has started to focus on her music career. In late 2021, the “We Belong” songstress hit the road to perform Liv and Maddieher solo music in front of fans for the first time.

“It’s wild to have a body of work that spans over two years, and then, to just be beginning to perform it now feels sort of surreal,” she told Entertainment Tonight in Ocobter 2021. “It’s exciting to get to sing it with fans who know all the words, the energy every night, and it’s a new experience for me, which at this point in my career, there aren’t that many of those, so it’s been amazing.”

