When they first auditioned for season 2 of X Factor in 2012, the Emblem3 boys became instant heartthrobs. Viewers were enamored by Wesley Stromberg, Keaton Stromberg and Drew Chadwick‘s good looks and not to mention their talent!

Although the boys didn’t go on to win the singing competition show — they finished in fourth place — the group still went on to have some success in the music industry. Together the group dropped four EPs and one studio album before taking a brief break. But despite all three members having released their own solo music, nothing will stop Emblem3 from being a band. “[I’m] so happy to reunite with them. I want to create music with them until we die, love all the music and the fun times we have together,” Wesley told J-14 exclusively in November 2019. “I’m excited to be able to do both the band and solo music.”

At the time, he teased a 2020 “reunion tour.” While that didn’t happen because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Wesley’s dream did come true when the group announced their reunion in June 2020!

“We know it’s been a minute! We’re excited to announce that we’re writing music all together again and have a ton of new stuff to share with you guys,” they shared via Instagram at the time. “We know the world is crazy out there right now and it’s put a lot of things into perspective. … Words don’t express how stoked we are and how much we miss performing for y’all.”

When it comes to their reunion, the boys spilled more tea with Celeb Secrets in June 2020.

“Nothing is really set in stone, but we kind of outlined it last year and then COVID happened,” Keaton said, just ahead of their virtual MusiCares concert at the time. “We have the show this week and then most likely will be dropping one new song shortly after that and probably more to come throughout the rest of the year.”

Then, in June 2021, the trio announced that they’re headed out on tour. “Hey, what’s up y’all? We’re Emblem3, and we’re going on tour,” Keaton said in the group’s social media announcement. Drew added, “That is a true statement that Keaton shared.”

Fans have been waiting for new things to come from these boys, and now, the time is finally here!

To celebrate their reunion, J-14 decided to break down exactly what the boys have been up to over the past few years. Scroll through our gallery to find out.

