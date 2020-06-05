Every year, Forbes Magazine rounds up the highest paid celebrities, and this year’s results are pretty shocking. Why? Well, Kylie Jenner came in as number one, just weeks after the magazine revoked her status as a billionaire.

For those who missed it, in a shocking article, the outlet alleged that the reality star lied about her earnings and forged tax returns to “look even richer.” According to the report, Kylie Cosmetics “is significantly smaller, and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets to believe.”

But Kylie quickly took to Twitter to shut these rumors down.

“What am I even waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site,” the 22-year-old makeup mogul fire back. “All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period.”

“’Creating tax returns that were likely forged’ — that’s your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am I reading,” the 22-year-old continued, seemingly denying the publication’s claims. “But okay, I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I’m doing perfectly fine.”

She concluded, “I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have.”

Wondering who else made the list?

