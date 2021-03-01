It seems like Justin Bieber became a total superstar overnight! The Canadian crooner was filming song covers for YouTube when he was discovered and thrust into the spotlight with the help of Scooter Braun. Now, with nearly five completed albums under his belt, a holiday record, two movies, a YouTube docuseries, a documentary and a clothing line Justin has become one of the most well-known singers in Hollywood.

In 2009, he made his musical debut with his EP My World before dropping his first full-length album My World 2.0 a year later. From there, he dropped Under the Mistletoe in 2011, Believe in 2012 and Purpose in 2015. For five years, Justin stepped out of the music scene and took a mini hiatus before making his triumphant return with Changes in 2020. He’s since announced a March 2021 record titled Justice.

“I had no idea that this life would take me by storm,” Justin said about fame in the October 2020 YouTube documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter. “I had no idea that I would just get sucked up by all of this stuff.”

Aside from his music, fans have watched the “Yummy” singer deal with ups and downs in his personal life. Before Justin settled down and tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin in 2018, he had a tumultuous relationship with Selena Gomez for years. His past also includes a few run-ins with the law and a drug addiction. Despite all the hardships, Justin has made the ultimate comeback both personally and professionally.

“I’m the most fulfilled, I feel the most stable, I feel the most secure, I feel the most confident. I feel so just at peace for the first time in my life,” he said in the Next Chapter documentary. “I don’t feel like I’m striving. I feel like I know who God’s called on me to be, where I am, where I’m supposed to be. I’m walking in the plans of God. The assurance of that is amazing.”

