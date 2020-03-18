Gabi DeMartino Slams Internet Trolls Who Hate On YouTubers

Internet star Gabi DeMartino has no time for haters amid the current coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, March 17, the 24-year-old took to Twitter and slammed social media trolls who were seemingly throwing shade at YouTubers for uploading videos during the outbreak.

“I don’t understand why some people are so mean during a time where everyone should be united? Everyone needs positivity right now,” the influencer told her 1.2 million followers. “I hate when people stereotype YouTubers. I’m trying my best to keep a distraction to my followers right now who are relying on that!”

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 197,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 8,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors and quarantine themselves during this time.

Many people, including celebrities, have decided to stay inside to combat the spread of the disease. While in self-quarantine, a bunch of YouTuber stars have uploaded videos sharing words of wisdom and encouraging viewers to stay positive during this dark time.

“It’s a platform where we express ourselves and [people] like me wanna work overtime right now to keep everyone distracted and calm,” Gabi added in another tweet. “You hate us so much yet you keep watching.”

As fans know, the social media star isn’t the only one who has taken to Twitter to express her feelings on the world’s current situation. Her twin sister, Niki, previously shared her concerns about people’s mental health due to coronavirus.

“Mental health is gonna get low in the next few months with people trapped inside with nothing to look forward too,” she tweeted on March 12. “I feel for the students who are robbed of a graduation, prom, senior week, and memorable moments they can’t ever get again thanks to corona.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

