Ever since it premiered on Nickelodeon in September 2015, Game Shakers has been a fan-favorite series! The show lasted for three seasons and 61 episodes before coming to an end in June 2019.

Starring Cree Cicchino, Madisyn Shipman, Benjamin Flores Jr., Thomas Kuc and Kel Mitchell, the show followed two seventh graders who come up with a video game called “Sky Whale” for a school project. After the game becomes successful, the BFFs start a company called Game Shakers and team up with a famous rapper and his son.

Now that the show’s officially over and these stars left their Nickelodeon days behind, they’ve all gone on to have some pretty successful careers. What exactly have the Game Shakers stars been up to since the show’s finale more than a year ago? Scroll through our gallery to find out!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.