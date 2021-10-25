Halloween 2021 is here! The spooky holiday is upon us, and Hollywood’s biggest stars are stepping out in some epic costumes.

From Disney Channel stars to YouTube personalities, it seems like everyone is taking their looks to a new level this year. After a year without Halloween amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s no surprise that some pretty notable names have brought out their best outfits for not one, but two Halloween weekends in 2021.

Vanessa Hudgens has proved, yet again, that she’s the Queen of Halloween with a few epic looks throughout the month. So far, the High School Musical alum has dressed up as a coven of witches with a group of friends and went out in devil horns. As it gets closer to October 31, there’s no doubt, that she’ll have something even more scary up her sleeve. Over the years, the actress has shown off some well thought out costumes and curates a black and white Instagram feed for the entire month of October.

With her various trips to haunted houses — all documented via Instagram, of course — The Princess Switch star has already started to get her scare on.

“I do everything Halloween, everything! It’s my favorite holiday, so I start celebrating … I mean, I was going to say October 1, but it happens end of September,” Vanessa told Extra in October 2018. “I love it! It’s my favorite holiday. It’s my favorite time of year. … For me it’s not necessarily about the costume per se, it’s more about celebrating all month long.”

TikTok stars and real-life BFFs Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg have also started dressing up. The duo showed off their matching costumes on social media. She and Charli hugged as they posed in matching yellow T-shirts and shorts, dressing like famous cartoon character Charlie Brown. Unfortunately, there was no great pumpkin in sight!

“Charli is Charlie Brown and I’m Charli D’Amelio,” Avani captioned a series of photos. Charli captioned her post, writing, “Happy Halloween part 1.”

YouTube stars Niki and Gabi DeMartino also twinned. The girls showed off their opposite personalities as Disney princesses. Gabi dressed up as Cinderella in a blue cutout dress with silver heels while Niki leaned into her edgy style as Snow White with a blue corset and yellow pants.

These aren’t the only stars who are showing off their Halloween costumes this year! Scroll through our gallery to see some of the best celebrity costumes of 2021.

