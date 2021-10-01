Spooky season is finally here, and so many stars are celebrating with a trip to haunted houses! Vanessa Hudgens, Lana Condor and more celebs have been spotted at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, Freeform’s Halloween Road and Knott’s Scary Farm to experience the boos in 2021.

Of course, it’s no secret that the High School Musical alum has taken advantage of the scary amusement parks since she’s known as the Queen of Halloween. Over the years, Vanessa has shown fans that October is her favorite month of the year with tons of extravagant costumes and even curating an entire black and white Instagram feed.

“I do everything Halloween, everything! It’s my favorite holiday, so I start celebrating … I mean, I was going to say October 1, but it happens end of September,” the actress admitted to Extra in October 2018. “I love it! It’s my favorite holiday. It’s my favorite time of year. … For me it’s not necessarily about the costume per se, it’s more about celebrating all month long.”

From vampires to witches and even Alice in Wonderland, Vanessa has had some seriously iconic costumes throughout her time in the spotlight. While chatting with Allure in October 2020 about her various costumes, the “Say OK” songstress gushed over which crazy Halloween wig she loved the best.

“I wore a tinsel wig, which was so random, but it was a silver tinsel wig and my theme was ‘freakshow.’ It was so cool — I hadn’t seen a tinsel wig other than Cher‘s iconic photo of her in the tinsel wig and wings,” she shared. “I just thought it was really neat.”

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in 2020, just like everyone else, Vanessa spent the holiday a little differently than normal.

“Even though we couldn’t be physically together, we wanted to do something fun where we just spice up our Zoom call for Halloween,” she told the publication about her and her friends. “We’ve already carved pumpkins together over Zoom, so we’re trying to do all the things.”

Now that things have started to open up and the world is working on getting back to normal, Vanessa is definitely taking advantage of Knott’s Scary Farm. Yes, she already made an appearance at the park in September 2021 as chronicled on Instagram. “And so it begins,” the Disney Channel alum captioned her first series of photos.

