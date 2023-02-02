Come on, Harry, we want to wish you a happy birthday! Harry Styles concluded his long-lasting Love on Tour concert series with a 29th birthday show on Wednesday, February 1, in Palm Springs, California.

Following various residencies at arenas around the country, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer said goodbye to the American leg of his tour — which supported the release of his Harry’s House record from May 2022. At his final show, Harry donned a pink sparkly tracksuit, proving that he’s a total style icon. Forgoing a shirt underneath his glitzy jacket, his toned abs and tattoos were on full display.

“Thank you so much for being here tonight,” Harry told the crowd, according to videos shared by fans on social media. “Obviously, I have a fear of people not coming to my birthday party so I just thought I would do a show and maybe you might come.”

When entering the stage, the “Sign of the Times” crooner had a blue balloon in his hand. As the concert continued, he added more birthday-themed regalia to his already epic look. At one point, the singer donned a birthday cake hat and was even presented with multiple bouquets of flowers.

Harry’s birthday celebration came days before he’s set to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. The British star is nominated for six awards across various categories at the star-studded event, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video.

When discussing his third solo album, Harry’s House, the former X Factor star called the record his “favorite” so far during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 from May 2022.

“As I started making the album, I realized it wasn’t about the geographical location. It’s much more of an internal thing,” he said of the collection of songs. “When I took that title, put it to the songs we were making, it felt like it took on this whole new meaning and it was about, imagine it’s a day in my house. What do I go through? A day in my mind, what do I go through in my house? I’m playing fun music. I’m playing sad music. I’m playing this, I’m playing that. Feeling stuff. Kind of like a day in the life. I like all of that stuff.”

We like hearing you sing about all that stuff, Harry! Scroll through our gallery for photos from his birthday Love on Tour concert.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.