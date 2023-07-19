A meaningful visual! Harry Styles released the music video for his song “Daylight” on Wednesday, July 19.

“It’s a video, just for you,” the singer told fans ahead of the release. The single comes from his Harry’s House album, which was released in May 2022.

Keep reading for everything we know about the “Daylight” video and more.

Did Harry Styles Release a Music Video for ‘Daylight’?

Yes, his “Daylight” video was seemingly for his fans and longtime supporters!

From colorful costumes to dance moves, the visual is exactly what fans expect from Harry. He dances along an apparent traveling circus while being shot out of a cannon and riding at horse at one point. Of course, there’s the entire Wall of Mirrors section. There’s really nothing this man can’t do.

What Is the Song ‘Daylight’ About?

Harry revealed that the song was written as a “stream-of-consciousnes,” while appearing on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show” in May 2022. Unfortunately for some fans, the track is not connected to Taylor Swift‘s song of the same name.

“You are reading too much into it,” Harry said when asked about the possible connection to his ex. “You know I’d love to tell you that you’re spot-on, but you’re not. We will always wonder.”

So, what is the song about? Well, it appears that the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner is singing to a possible long-distance lover.

“If I was a bluebird, I would fly to you / You’d be the spoon / Dip you in honey so I could be sticking to you,” he sings. “Daylight, you got me cursing the daylight / Daylight, you got me calling at all times / Ain’t gonna sleep till the daylight.”

The song came from a late-night writing session in which Harry and his collaborators had to finish the track before the following day.

“‘Daylight’ was like, ‘We have to find a way to stay awake and finish this because if we all go to bed then this is going to turn out not what it would if we finished it tonight,’” he shared with Zane Lowe on Apple Music in May 2022. “We pulled an all-nighter and then, went down to the beach as the sun was coming up.”

