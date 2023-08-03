Heartstopper might be the best example of a teen show — as the stars are teenagers in real life, and they play teenagers. What a concept! Keep reading to see how old the Netflix stars are IRL, why Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman thought it was an important aspect of the show and more.

ICYMI, the LGBTQ+ TV series is based off a comic from Alice, who also wrote and produced the show. Season 1 premiered in April 2022, and followed the love story between British high schoolers Nick (played by Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke).

Other stars include Yasmin Finney as Elle, Willaim Gao as Tao, Jenny Walser as Tori, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Corinna Brown as Tara, Tobie Donovan as Isaac and Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman as Sarah, Nick’s mom.

After the show first premiered on Netflix, fans were ecstatic to see the similarities between the original comic and the series, some camera shots were taken right off the page of the book! Plus, viewers also appreciated that the actors are the same age as their characters.

“There aren’t enough shows where teens are played by real teens,” Alice told The Guardian in March 2022, explaining that it was integral for the teens to be played by teens, and not thirty or twentysomethings, which has become the norm.

Season 2 premiered in August 2023, much to fans excitement!

“Season 2’s aim was to capture the joy and the magic of season 1 while also feeling that the characters have grown up and matured a little bit, so we’re exploring some things that are maybe a little bit darker than season one,” Alice shared at the Hay Festival in June 2023. “The romances are getting a little bit more mature. It’s like an elevation, I like to think, of season 1.”

“As the characters grow up, so does the show,” Joe told W Magazine in August 2023. “I think it’s important we don’t shy away from that while retaining the optimism the show has.”

Joe explained that the friendships on the screen are much like the friendships the cast share with one another IRL! “Our friendships are much like the characters’,” he told the outlet. “We’ve matured and got deeper bonds that will definitely last for life.”

