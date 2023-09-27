TOMORROW X TOGETHER are nicknamed TALL X TOGETHER by fans, and once you see pictures you’ll definitely understand why! Keep reading to see photos of TXT a.k.a. the “K-pop giants.”

How Tall Are the Members of TXT?

Every single member of TXT, which includes members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai, are above, or at least close to 6-foot.

The shortest TXT member is Taehyun, who comes in at 5-foot-10, with both members Yeonjun and Beomgyu standing at 5-foot-11. The tallest members are Huening Kai, who is exactly 6-foot, and the tallest member, Soobin, is 6-foot-1.

The five-piece group first debuted in 2019 with their single “Crown,” making them the first band to come out of BTS’ music label, Bit Hit, since the company’s creation. Since then, the band has accomplished so much, even becoming the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza festival in August 2023.

Prior to headlining, the boys reminisced on their first time on the festival stage the year prior. “Actually, I think I was very nervous because it was my first time going on such a huge stage and I thought that I was lacking and maybe that’s why I thought I didn’t deserve to be on such a huge stage,” Yeonjun told NME. “But I think I’ve grown a lot and I’m trying really hard to become an artist that can fit that stage.”

The group has also taken part of some iconic collaborations, including their July 2023 single, “Do It Like That,” which saw them team up with the Jonas Brothers.

Of the collab, Huening Kai told the outlet, “When I was young, I watched Camp Rock and I saw the Jonas Brothers. I thought, ‘Oh, I want to be like them’. So they are my role models, and I was happy to collaborate with them. It was a dream come true.”

Another iconic collab came just two months later, as they debuted their single “Back For More” featuring Brazilian singer Anitta while performing on the MTV Video Music Awards stage in September 2023.

Click through gallery below to see how tall the boys of TXT are compared to other celebs!

