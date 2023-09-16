No one does it quite like Yeonjun! The TXT member is known for his immense talent on stage, as well as his super-cool style, gaining him the title of K-pop’s It-Boy. Keep reading to see Yeonjun’s best looks over the years.

Yeonjun is the oldest member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, or TXT, and specializes in rapping, dancing and singing. Born in Seoul, South Korea, the idol also has family in Los Angeles, California, where he lived for around two years when he was growing up.

Alongside Yeonjun, TXT is comprised of members Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. The band first debuted in 2019, making them the first group to come out of the music company Big Hit Entertainment since mega-famous group BTS’ debut in 2013.

Yeonjun has been nicknamed the “It Boy” in the world of K-pop, specifically within the “4th Generation,” which is any K-pop group that debuted during or after 2018, since he debuted. Prior to that, Yeonjun was also described as “Big Hit Entertainment’s legendary trainee,” for his affinity to be good at pretty much everything during his trainee years.

He was known to consistently rank first during monthly evaluations in dance, vocals, performance and rap — and it got to the point that other music labels even knew about this “legendary trainee.”

“I do love myself and have high self-esteem, but apart from that, I’ve never felt fully satisfied with myself,” he told Weverse Magazine of the title in February 2023. “I’m always finding something I could be doing better. Aside from the title you mentioned, I trained for this job long enough that I always feel like I need to be doing better.”

When asked about what qualities makes him an “It-Boy” by Paper Magazine, Yeonjun explained it was, “Being visible and being really good, working hard, and standing out,” he said. “I think that’s where the nickname comes from.”

“It’s a big sense of pride for sure. When we [TXT] first heard this title, it really felt like we were being recognized,” he added. “For me, it’s a really great title. I feel like it’s something that I should strive to maintain. There’s that element of pressure, but I’m really thankful for that pressure.”

Click through our gallery to see Yeonjun’s best fashion looks over the years.

