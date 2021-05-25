Off the market? Mads Lewis is sparking romance rumors following her public split from fellow TikTok star Jaden Hossler.

From the look of it, the internet star has officially moved on. In May 2021, during an appearance on YouTube’s The Early Late Night Show, Mads said that she’s “with” Christian Plourde now. Although the duo previously said they’re nothing more than friends, fans have speculated that there’s something more going on, especially after Mads and Christian have been acting cozy in several TikTok videos.

Their possible budding romance comes after Mads split from longtime love Jaden in March 2021. At the time, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that she had deleted pictures with the singer off her Instagram profile. He has since moved on with Nessa Barrett, which has caused an onslaught of drama within the TikTok community.

Prior to their split, Mads and Jaden were on and off for a little over a year. He made his first appearance on her social media in July 2019, but they didn’t start dating until September of the same year. Jaden and Mads went Instagram official in December 2019 with the “Angels and Demons” musician calling the internet star his “genuine best friend” and “girlfriend” in an Instagram post at the time.

“I actually knew of him through TikTok and Instagram, but I met him at my friend’s house,” Mads said in January 2020 while chatting with Hollywire about her then-relationship. The Chicken Girls actress noted that she immediately thought Jaden was “so cute.”

During a separate interview with Hollywire in February 2020, Jaden talked about his relationship with Mads and explained, “We became really good friends and then just fell in love.”

In the end, it didn’t work out between the two, but Mads has no ill will toward her ex despite all the drama that occurred after their breakup. “Love the kid. I wish him the absolute f–king best,” Mads said during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in April 2021. “I love Jaden. I wish him the absolute f–king best. I want him happy so if him being happy is being with Nessa, be with f–king Nessa.”

As for why they broke up, Mads explained on the same podcast that they “weren’t healthy and we weren’t making each other happy.”

Aside from Jaden and Christian, Mads was also linked to Charles Gitnick in the past.

Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of the internet star’s love life.

