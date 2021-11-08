Get ready to vote for your favorite stars! The The J-14 Icon Awards are back for 2021, and voting is open until Monday, November 29.

The annual event will honor this past year’s biggest movies, TV shows, actors, actresses, activists and more. The J-14 readers are in charge of who wins across all 27 categories. From Monday, November 8, to Monday, November 29, fans have the power to make sure their favorite stars win by filling out the form below. Once voting has come to an end, J-14 will compile all the winners to be announced in the March 2022 issue, which hits stands on Friday, January 7.

Categories include: Iconic Female Star, Iconic Male Star, Iconic Female Singer, Iconic Male Singer, Iconic Band/Duo/Group, Iconic International Star, Iconic Song, Iconic Collaboration, Iconic Music Video, Iconic Movie, Iconic Movie Actress, Iconic Movie Actor, Iconic TV Show, Iconic TV Actress, Iconic TV Actor, Iconic Instagrammer, Iconic Youtuber, Iconic TikToker, Iconic Book, Iconic Trendsetter, Iconic Couple, Iconic Fandom, Iconic Activist, Iconic Netflix Star, Iconic Siblings, Icon of Tomorrow and Icon of the Year.

Make sure to vote for your favorites!

Loading…

This year’s nominee pool includes huge names, like Harry Styles, Cole Sprouse and Charli D’Amelio, among others. While Harry has been nominated across five different categories this year — Icon of the Year, Iconic Male Star, Iconic Male Singer, Iconic Movie Actor and Iconic Siblings — Olivia Rodrigo has beat him out for the most nominations. Her J-14 Icon Award nominations (eight across seven categories) prove that 2021 was Olivia’s year.

The Sour songstress is up for Iconic Female Star, Iconic Female Singer, Iconic Song (for both “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U”), Iconic Music Video, Iconic TV Actress, Iconic Trendsetter and Icon of the Year. Let’s not forget that her show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is also nominated for Iconic TV Show. In the show, her character, Nini, also sings the duet “Even When/The Best Part” alongside Joshua Bassett‘s Ricky, which is nominated for Iconic Collaboration. It’s safe to say she’s taking over the awards this year! But, which categories will she ultimately win? Only time will tell.

TikTok is still a pretty big deal, so of course, we had to include an Iconic TikToker category. Nominations include Charli D’Amelio (who won in 2020), Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, KallmeKris and Hannah Montoya. Similarly, Iconic Instagrammer has also made a return to the Icon Awards with Addison Rae, Kylie Jenner, Mads Lewis, JoJo Siwa and Ariana Grande in the running.

Be sure to vote for your favorites before Monday, November 29, to ensure that they win the 2021 J-14 Icon Awards.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.