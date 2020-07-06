After days of keeping quiet on social media, James Charles has officially broken his silence following Tati Westbrook‘s tell-all video, in which she claimed Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson “manipulated” her into posting a video about the makeup mogul in May 2019.

“Morning Sisters! There won’t be a new video today. Thank you for allowing me to take some time this week, the love and support you are sending has been helping more than you know,” the 21-year-old wrote on Twitter on Friday, July 3.

For those who missed it, last year, Tati shook the entire web when she posted a since-deleted video called “Bye Sister,” where she accused James of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person, after he supported one of her rival vitamin companies. A little over a year later, she posted a new video and claimed that Shane and Jeffree “coerced and manipulated” her into turning on James.

Tati explained that although she did not agree with some of James’ actions, “none of her concerns became overwhelming until she met Shane.” She claimed that she only made the video “because of all the poisonous lies that were fed to her by Shane and Jeffree.”

“I should have known better than to fall for their lies and manipulation but in the end I failed and, instead, I allowed Shane and Jeffree to put a wedge between our friendship,” the YouTuber said. “I expressed how much a specific decision [James] made, which I perceived as betrayal, had hurt me. I was very worried and heartbroken, but I did not lie in that video. I never called James Charles a ‘predator’ and I never said that James Charles was a ‘danger to society.’ My video was not made with any malice. I did not publicly air any of the horrific accusations that were being made behind-the-scenes.”

As fans know, after Tati’s May 2019 video went live, Jeffree took to Twitter to slam James, calling him a “danger to society.” He has yet to publicly address her most recent video, but Shane has taken to social media and addressed her allegations, calling them a “f**king lie.”

