Showing support. Joshua Bassett recalled “weeping” during High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costars Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini‘s scenes.

Over the past two seasons, the actors have made Disney history with their relationship as Carlos and Seb (ship name #Seblos) on the fan-favorite series. Joshua, 20, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, explained what about Seblos made him so emotional.

During an interview with GQ released on Thursday, June 24, the Stuck in the Middle alum commented on a now-viral TikTok video in which a fan pointed out that there are more cast members that identity as part of the LGBTQ+ community than straight stars. “I think nothing is more powerful than speaking the truth,” Joshua noted in his interview.

“That’s why when I watched Joe and Frankie [Serafini and Rodriguez, who play a gay couple on the show] film the scene in season 1, episode 5, ‘Homecoming,’ where for the first time they danced together, I just remember full body chills, weeping,” he shared. “I didn’t connect the dots why until recently … the reason that made me so emotional. I’m getting so emotional now because they were speaking their truth despite the inevitable reaction that they were going to get.”

The “Feel Something” singer added that he “would love” the chance for his character, Ricky, to discuss his sexuality on the show. “I just hope that this generation can feel comfortable, confident and safe talking about sexuality without needing to be a box and without needing to have it all figured out,” Joshua explained. “It makes me emotional. I didn’t necessarily have that when I was younger. I didn’t have a me saying stuff like this.”

Joshua first made headlines about his sexuality last month after calling Harry Styles “hot” during an interview and declaring that it was his “coming out video.” After receiving support from fans via social media, he penned a letter about “toxic masculinity” in an Instagram post from May 10. One day later, Joshua shared a second video, writing, “My entire life, people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance.”

“I wasn’t joking,” the “Lie Lie Lie” singer clarified to GQ on Thursday. “I stood behind every word that I said. … Even if there are consequences, I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear.” When discussing how he identifies, Joshua said, “There are plenty of letters in the alphabet … Why bother rushing to a conclusion?”

“Sometimes your letter changes, sometimes you try a different one, other times you realize you’re not what you thought you were, or maybe you always knew,” he added. “All of these can be true. I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community because they embrace all. Don’t let anyone tell you love isn’t love. They’re the ones who probably need it the most.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.