Something is brewing! That’s what Joshua Bassett teased to fans in a November 2021 TikTok video before announcing his upcoming era of music.

Instead of saying anything, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star looked into the camera as a song from Mary Poppins played in the background. “Winds in the east, mist coming in. Like something is brewing and ’bout to begin,” could be heard as the actor zoomed in on to the smirk on his face.

“He is in his Reputation era,” one fan commented, referring to the Taylor Swift record. Another added, “REVENGE ERA???”

Fans appear to be referring to the rumored drama that occurred with Joshua, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter in early 2021. When the “Drivers License” songstress released the track, some people were quick to assume that it was about Olivia’s past relationship with Joshua, which neither have confirmed. In fact, they’ve both spoken out about the ongoing speculation.

“It’s interesting just to watch people make assumptions, and I understand why they would, but not everything is something to be read into, and I think that sometimes you just have to let the art be and not inject yourself into something you don’t know anything about,” the “Lie Lie Lie” crooner told Elite Daily in March 2021. “A lot of times people will make stories out of songs that maybe they meant for just a moment and someone was able to capture it in a song. It doesn’t mean it’s a forever feeling.”

While some TikTok commenters poked fun at the “Drivers License” drama, others wondered if this particular teaser meant that an album was in the works. A third person commented: “OMG GUYS LOOK IN HIS HAIR IF YOU LOOK CLOSELY IT SPILLS ‘JOSHUA BASSETT’S FIRST ALBUM IS COMING THIS YEAR.'”

Along with his TikTok video, Joshua also shared a phone number for fans to text so they can stay up to date on his upcoming releases. Days after teasing his announcement, the former Disney Channel star cleared his Instagram page of all photos except three album covers, which revealed the names of three songs: “Crisis,” “Secret” and “Set Me Free.”

During an interview with GQ from June 2021, Joshua opened up about making his own music and explained that it’s been difficult for him to get his feelings out.

“I’ve had a hard time writing just because it’s been so painful, and I’ve had a hard time facing it in the way that I need to,” he shared at the time. “I haven’t been able to face any of it. I’ll get back to it.”

