He’s a blond babe! Liam Payne showed off his lighter hair during a rare outing in London on Tuesday, July 27.

The former One Direction member, 27, wore a pink button-down and matching pants while walking the red carpet at the DAZN x Matchroom VIP Launch Event held at Kings Cross Station. The sleeves of his top were rolled up, so the singer’s tattoos peaked out. He also wore black shoes and accessorized with a watch and his signature glasses. Liam first debuted his blond locks, which were on full display, in an Instagram Stories post from June 17.

Before arriving at the party on Tuesday, he shared an Instagram Stories post that read, “Rare evening out.”

The “Strip That Down” musician’s appearance at the event comes more than a month after he announced that he and fiancée Maya Henry had split. On June 7, Liam spoke about his past relationship on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, confirming that he was “indeed [single].”

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships,” the British singer shared. “And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

Further explaining what went wrong, Liam admitted that he “wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore.” He also said that he hoped Maya is “happy.”

“I can honestly say I feel better out of it. I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both,” he added. “I know I was the problem. I need to sort myself out and I already feel good.”

Rumors that Maya and Liam were dating first started swirling in August 2018. Throughout their time together, the couple shared PDA-filled pictures on social media and were often photographed attending various events together. In August 2020, news broke that they were engaged with Lima confirming that they were gearing up to tie the knot during a Good Morning America appearance the next month. “We’re just really happy,” he gushed at the time.

Scroll through our gallery to see all the photos of Liam’s newly blond hair during his rare outing.

