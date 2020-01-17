Move over YouTube stars, there’s a new beauty guru in town and her name is Lili Reinhart! It’s no secret that most Hollywood stars spend hours in glam rooms getting their makeup done by professionals, but this Riverdale actress does quite the opposite.

The 23-year-old recently revealed that, more often than not, she does her own makeup. But how did Lili learn her makeup artist-worthy skills? Well, from watching YouTube stars, like Michelle Phan, who introduced her to the “glamorous” world of beauty.

During an interview with Allure, released on Thursday, January 16, Lili broke down her everyday beauty routine from start to finish. Now, Riverdale fans can achieve their own version of her effortlessly glam look.

“When I know that I’m going to have a long day of work, the night before I’ll do an exfoliation mask just to get my skin prepped, and then on the day of, I definitely use a primer,” she explained. “It bothers me when people don’t use primers.”

After her face is prepped and primed, Lili grabs her go-to products: concealer and an eyebrow pencil.

“I like to use a Beautyblender or a fluffy little concealer brush [to blend concealer]. I think [baking] is good for people who are trying to get that pop of highlight under their eyes. But for me, personally, I don’t think it does anything,” she told readers. “[It’s] hard [for me] to find a good [eyebrow pencil] color that doesn’t look weirdly warm.”

Lastly, Lili will add a little bit of blush.

“I really like tapping Clean Fresh Cream Blush into my cheek and also using it as a stain on my lips,” she says. “If I’m going out, I like to also put it on my eyes a little bit.”

How does the actress take her makeup off at the end of a long day on set? With a non-traditional skincare hack that she learned from her mom.

“My mom has really sensitive eyes, so I grew up watching her [use Vaseline],” she admitted. “If I’m washing my face and there’s mascara under my eyes, I’ll put [Vaseline] under my eyes and it wipes right off with a tissue.”

Back in October 2019, Lili’s love of makeup was celebrated when she became one of CoverGirl’s newest brand ambassadors.

“I am pinching myself at the opportunity to represent such an iconic makeup brand and be the face of their newest line, coming very soon,” the actress wrote when she announced the news on Instagram. “As a COVERGIRL, my goal is to advocate for confidence & self-acceptance in a world where so many young men and women feel compelled to change themselves. I can’t wait to start this journey.”

