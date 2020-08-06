A few weeks after she opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected her anxiety, Lili Reinhart took a “solo trip” to Mount Shasta as ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse celebrated his 28th birthday.

“Took a solo trip to Mount Shasta for some mental clarity and healing. Very grateful to have the opportunity to travel to such a sacred place and reconnect with myself and God,” the Riverdale star posted on Instagram on Tuesday, August 4. “Hope all of you are using this time to take care of yourselves and reflect — it’s vital.”

The same day, both Cole and Dylan Sprouse posted birthday tributes for each other, which both received tons of comments sending well wishes on their special day. Not only did fans share happy birthdays with the twins, but Riverdale stars like KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes also posted their own sweet messages. Following their recently announced split, Lili did not take to social media with any birthday wishes.

For those who missed it, in May, Cole and Lili’s costar Skeet Ulrich dropped a major hint during an Instagram Live that the two stars had broken up. When a fan asked the actor if he though they made a cute couple, he replied, “I think they were a very cute couple.”

For anyone looking for the video where skeet says Cole and lili "were" a cute couple 😭😭😭

I honestly dont know what to think. They look high lol. pic.twitter.com/UTXzbdKTO6 — S (@juggybettybabe) May 17, 2020

People Magazine confirmed at the time that the couple had decided to go their separate ways. A source told the outlet, “They tend to be on and off but are currently not together.”

At the time, another insider explained to E! News, “Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship. When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they’re apart.”

“Distance is never good for their relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and knew off the bat that it wasn’t going to work,” a different friend of the couple said. “They both know their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn’t working.”

The sources added the pair decided to call it quits about a month ago but “remain on good terms,” and that it is more of “a break than a breakup.”

