She’s unbothered! Miley Cyrus called it a “compliment” that other artists and various celebrities hate her.

Over the years, major names like Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Cher, Taylor Momsen, Jodie Sweetin, Katy Perry and more publicly dragged the former Disney Channel star, but Miley doesn’t let the negativity get to her.

“The amount of people that have talked s–t about my records or what I’m doing, you know, I had Cher come after me on Twitter, but that’s when I thought I had really made it. I’m like, ‘Oh, Cher gives a f–k about what I’m doing,'” the Hannah Montana alum said during a December 2020 interview with SiriusXM’s Live Transmission Christmas. Miley went on to explain that the legendary singer had a lot to say about her 2013 Bangerz era, saying, “She was mad that I was sticking my tongue out all the time and all that s–t. And I’m like, ‘Yo, I pissed Cher off, I really made it.'”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer continued, “When these legends and these icons and these artists that we look up to … f–king hate us, it’s still a compliment.”

Sometimes, when a fellow artist came for Miley, she even clapped back! Scroll through our gallery to check out all the feuds the Plastic Hearts singer has been involved in throughout her career.

