Sorry, you guys, but it’s over. Yep, Tana Mongeau‘s MTV reality show, No Filter, has officially been canceled after two seasons.

The network confirmed the sad news to Insider. They also told the outlet that their decision to go their separate ways from Tana had nothing to do with her recent online drama, as it was was made months before any of the YouTuber’s controversies.

For those who missed it, the blonde beauty has come under fire recently for continuing to party during the current coronavirus pandemic, despite California’s recommendation that residents should avoid prolonged, unmasked contact with those outside of their homes. After being slammed for posting a video of herself and fellow YouTuber Erika Costell saying they “don’t f**king care” online, the social media star issued a public apology and called her actions “careless” and “irresponsible.”

“Partying/going to any social gatherings during a global pandemic was such a careless and irresponsible action on my behalf. I fully hold myself accountable for this [and] will be staying inside,” the 22-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Actions like that don’t deserve a platform and I want to fully apologize and be better than this. I’m sorry. While Erika and I were referring to past drama in our video, the topic no longer matters. I need to be a better example and person.”

Back in March, the influencer claimed that the MTV show failed to show her true feelings and made it look like she didn’t “care about” her best friend Trevi Moran during one of the episodes. In the episode, Tana and her friends sat down with Trevi — who has a history with alcohol addiction — and she revealed that she had a brief relapse after after a period of sobriety. Fans on Twitter were quick to slam the blonde beauty’s response to her honesty, but according to Tana, that’s not how it really went down.

“I have cared about @TrevorMoran and [her] recovery more than anything in the world and have done EVERYTHING in my power to be there for [her]. F**k waking up to an edit of ANYTHING that makes it look like I didn’t,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “Even in my DARKEST times shooting the show there was never a point where I’d encourage Trevor to fall off the path or not be there for [her] in the best way I knew possible.”

She continued, “I hate this drama. I’m literally sick at the way I look in the public eye [right now]. Hoping this life/health/mental health update clarifies some s**t and lets you in on where I’m at now/the truth behind that time of my life.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

