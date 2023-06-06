Never Have I Ever’s Michael Cimino Teases His Character's Season 4 Shake-Up

Making an entrance! Never Have I Ever newcomer Michael Cimino dished about his character, Ethan, in the show’s 4th season during an exclusive interview with J-14, teasing how the high schooler is coming in to shake things up for the final batch of episodes.

“I’d say [I’m shaking things up] for the long term better, but for the short term, way worse,” the Love, Victor alum, 23, teased to J-14 at the Never Have I Ever season 4 premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 1.

It was announced in late 2022 that the former Hulu star would be joining the Netflix show’s fourth and final season as Ethan, a potential new love interest for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). His six-pack was on full display when the streaming service dropped the Never Have I Ever season 4 trailer in May.

“Hot pocket looks different this year,” one character questioned as Ethan took his shirt off in the trailer. “When did his chest get so clawable?”

Even though Ethan’s entrance into Devi’s love life will create a major shift for the teen, there’s still the ever-present Team Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Team Ben (Jaren Lewison) debate.

“The love triangle continues on and lives on into season 4,” Never Have I Ever showrunner Lang Fisher told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “Paxton does go to college, but he’s still as big a part of season 4 as he was any other season. But it’s still there. And we do make a choice at the very end.

She added, “At the end, she chooses someone and that choice is made. We don’t string it on for eternity, but [the love triangle] does continue on into season 4.”

When it comes to her character, Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi is Team Devi in terms of the teen finding herself throughout all the ups and downs of high school. However, the actress has also spoken candidly about what she hopes viewers have taken away from the role during the show’s four-season run.

“I hope Devi has taught young brown women that it’s okay if they make mistakes, it’s okay to be imperfect, it’s okay to feel a lot of emotions and it’s okay to feel them very strongly because that only makes you you — and that only makes you more of an icon,” Maitreyi told Teen Vogue in August 2022. “It’s also OK if you’re not like Devi too, because you don’t have to be. You don’t have to be like anything that you’ve seen on TV. And that is fine because you’re you, just as worthy of a TV show, of being a main character.”

