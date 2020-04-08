Sorry, Noah Centineo fans, but you won’t be seeing the actor on TikTok any time soon! Yep, that’s right, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 8 and admitted he doesn’t like the video streaming app.

“Just gonna say it, Not a fan of @tiktok_us,” the 23-year-old wrote.

Naturally, his 1.5 million followers were shook. Many of them responded to the tweet and hilariously speculated why he had no interest in joining the app that’s seriously taking over the world.

“You just hate trendy things,” one fan quipped. Another asked, “It’s [because you] can’t ‘Renegade,’ isn’t it?”

A third responded, “All of sudden me either.”

He may have no plans to post viral dance videos, but the actor does want his followers to hit up his BFF and costar Ross Butler on Animal Crossing. For those who missed it, Noah’s tweet came just a few days after he shared the 13 Reasons Why star’s code with millions of people as a prank.

For those who don’t know, with the use for a five-digit code, any one can go visit another person’s island in the new Nintendo video game.

“I don’t have Animal Crossing… but Ross Butler does, and this is his code,” he posted on Twitter alongside a snap of Ross’ exclusive set of numbers and letters. “He’s been super lonely lately and could use some new friends. Go say hi to him for me.”

Naturally, a bunch of fans quickly put in the code at the time, and headed to Ross’ island! Unfortunately, only eight people can visit at a time, but he did shared a snap of him hanging with the eight lucky fans.

Thanks @noahcent for inviting the world to my island pic.twitter.com/M5nQyrSIAr — Ross Butler (@RossButler) April 6, 2020

“Thanks @noahcent for inviting the world to my island,” he captioned the Twitter pic, but ended his super popular session a few minutes later after the visitors totally trampled his followers. Not cool, people!

