Get ready, people, because the chance that you’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Yep, Noah Centineo just posted his phone number on Instagram and urged his followers to text him during the coronavirus quarantine, and this is seriously a dream come true.

“I’ve been looking for a way to actually connect with you and finally found it,” he wrote alongside a video. “I’ll let you know when I’m in your city, when I get a new role, when a book I’m excited about comes out, when I can’t sleep and want to know who else is thinking about some crazy s**t, when I learn something new, whenever. I’ll text you first. So hit my line +(561)-220-0860.”

“I really want to be able to communicate with whoever wants to communicate with me on a much more personal level,” he added in the video. “I want to be able to listen to what you’re talking about and respond, and I don’t want to do that through my DMs. I was trying to figure out the best way to do that, and I found this really great way to do it. So I got a new phone and that phone is specifically to text with you guys. I’m doing it through an app called Community.”

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 227,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far, resulting in more than 9,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors and isolate themselves during this time.

“Essentially, you can tell me what you care about. If you want to talk to me about quarantining, self-containing, you can. You can tell me if you want to talk about my acting, and we’ll talk about my acting. You can tell me if you want to talk about me personally, books that I’m reading, things that I’m thinking about, things that are scaring me, things that are scaring you, things I’m grateful for, things you’re grateful for, whatever it is, and we can talk about it. I’m not sure if I can answer everyone but this is a much, much better way for me to be able to communicate with you guys,” the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star continued. “I can even ask you what kind of films you want to see me in and what projects you want me to do. We can chat about stuff like that and you can actually be involved in the creative process.”

The 23-year-old actor even revealed that he’d be throwing in some secret messages in his texts!

“There will also be secret codewords for us to actually hangout, like secret gatherings,” Noah explained. “You’re not going to be able to find the codewords for them unless you text me. I’m going to put treasure maps in there.”

