This is about to be the dynamic duo you never knew you needed! That’s right, Paris Jackson is set to star alongside Bella Thorne in her upcoming movie Habit. The 22-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson will appear as Jesus in the indie film.

For those who missed it, it was announced that the former Disney Channel starlet would be the flick’s lead actress back in March. According to Deadline, Bella will play a street smart party girl who pretends to be a Nun in order to get herself out of a pretty violent and scary situation. Aside from Bella and Paris, Habit also has a confirmed cast of some pretty epic rockstars — like Gavin Rossdale.

“Yes, we intentionally stacked the film with rock stars and will have a very rocking soundtrack,” the film’s producer Donovan Leitch told EW.

Although there’s no projected release date for the sure-to-be amazing film just yet, the film was finished filming when production on movies came to a halt due to the current coronavirus pandemic. For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over 2,000,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far in more than 200 countries resulting in more than 129,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors and isolate themselves during this time.

As fans know, this epic casting announcement came weeks after the Shake It Up alum signed a major TV development deal with Fox for both scripted and unscripted content. Bella reportedly has plans to work closely with the network to develop more teen-centric programming along the lines of Riverdale and Gossip Girl in hopes of bringing a brand new voice.

