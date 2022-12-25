Looking back at a year full of amazing looks! 2022 brought all Young Hollywood’s favorite stars back together for various red carpet events that were full of fashionable moments that we’ll probably never get over.

Sofia Carson, for one, had multiple princess gowns for a few star-studded appearances, including the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. Other than her major red carpet moments, the former Disney Channel star had a huge year, especially following the release of her Netflix movie Purple Hearts.

However, when it comes to her fashion — and overall career — Sofia has admitted to taking inspiration from a few past Hollywood icons.

“I’ve always loved fashion. It’s a huge part of who I am as an artist. I tend to fall for more classic pieces with a bit of an edge. I always really loved timeless fashion like Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly — really beautiful and classic,” Sofia gushed during an April 2017 interview with Billboard. “But as an artist and musician, I always try to find that edge, whether it’s the boots or adding leather. A combination of leather and lace is very true to who I am.”

Sofia isn’t the only star who turned heads on various red carpets in 2022. It’s no surprise to say that Timothée Chalamet was, once again, the king of the Venice Film Festival. Following his rise to fame, the Little Women actor was quick to shock fans with his acting chops and fashion choices.

“I hear about celebrities who have stylists, and that blows my mind,” he told Time Out in October 2018. “It’s certainly not why I act, but I can wear cool clothes from some of the nicest designers in the world. [So why] am I going to pay someone to figure out what I should be wearing? That’s the fun part.’”

Sabrina Carpenter, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and more notable names turned heads in their various looks at events from the Met Gala to the Billboard Music Awards, even various film premieres and more. Scroll through our gallery for a look back at all the most jaw-dropping red carpet moments from 2022.

