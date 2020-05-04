As fans know, due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Riverdale unfortunately had to cut its fourth season short. Now, the Season 4 finale will air on Wednesday May 6, two episodes ahead of its original schedule. But according to the show’s star Camila Mendes, fans will still love the final episode! That’s right, during a recent interview with E! News, the 25-year-old spilled all the tea on what fans can expect.

“You know, I’m curious to see [how fans react] because obviously we weren’t expecting to end it where it ended. And we shot one more episode after it, but we never finished it so we couldn’t put that one out. That one actually had a really big twist as well that I think audiences would have really loved,” she explained before teasing the upcoming finale. “This one kind of has like two stories happening in the same episode. It’s kind of like a fictional story and a real story — two different versions of the story. I think that’s something audiences are really going to enjoy.”

For those who missed it, on March 11 news first hit the web that production on the CW show had been suspended after a “team member” had come in contact with the illness. Since then, over 3,600,000 people have contracted the virus so far, resulting in more than 250,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

Naturally, fans wondered what this meant for the rest of Season 4, since the stars hadn’t finished filming it before production was put on hold. Well, one of the show’s writers took to Twitter and explained that Season 4 would unfortunately be cut short because of the pandemic.

“The pandemic derailed production and there was a heavy Toni [episode] coming up. We’ll still do it, but you’ll have to now wait for Season 5 instead of Season 4. Season 4 is unfortunately now shorter, ending [with episode 19] But it has a fun cliffhanger!” Ted Sullivan wrote in response to a fan who asked about the future of the show.

So there you have it, Riverdale, which, according to TVGuide, was supposed to have 22 episodes this season, will now end after 19. The publication also reported that the makeshift season finale will be titled “Killing Mr. Honey,” and is set to “follow a revenge fantasy Jughead has for Mr. Honey that he’s submitting as a story to the University of Iowa. The undoubtedly gruesome tale will detail how the new principal has ruined senior year for the core four and all of their friends.”

So mark your calendars, people, because the finale will hit the air on Wednesday, May 6 at 8 P.M. on the CW.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.