Prepare yourselves Riverdale fans because another musical episode is coming! That’s right, season four is about to get even better because the cast is set to perform Hedwig And The Angry Inch on April 8, 2020.

This exciting announcement came straight from Riverdale producers who said in a statement, that “after the previous debacles of Carrie and Heathers, Kevin Keller has decided to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a Variety Show! But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal — by each performing a number from Hedwig, turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters’ inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden ‘showmance’ begins to blossom.”

Live performances and a new relationship all in one episode, what could be better?!

Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also took to Instagram and posted the cast list for this year’s production. From the look of it, everyone is getting a chance to sing a song from the iconic show this year!

“Musical episodes have become a yearly tradition on Riverdale but this year, we wanted to try something different,” Roberto also said in the statement. “When we heard that [Hedwig‘s musical composer] Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we thought—is there a way we can do Hedwig and still have it tie into the stories we’re telling? Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like ‘Wicked Little Town’ and ‘Midnight Radio’ that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic. And bonus, Hedwig is literally Cole [Sprouse]‘s favorite musical!”

For those who don’t know Hedwig And The Angry Inch is a rock musical that follows Hedwig Schmidt, a genderqueer East German singer. The one act stage show tells Hedwig’s life story as she follows a fellow rockstar’s tour around the country, often performing in the smaller venues next door.

Previously, Riverdale has introduced its viewers to classic musicals — like Heathers and Carrie — and will, no doubt, do the same with Hedwig!

