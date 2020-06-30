Ever wonder what celebrities take from film sets? Well, thanks to Sabrina Carpenter, now we know!

During a recent interview with Popsugar, the former Disney Channel star revealed that she often finds herself leaving a project with a new bra in hand, thanks to the film or show’s costume designers!

“I literally take — this is bad, I don’t want to have a reputation for this — but I take a bra from almost every set of every movie I work on because I’m really bad at finding bras for myself and our costume designers are really good at finding bras that I like. So it was probably the bra I took home from Clouds, which was the last movie I filmed,” Sabrina said.

For those who missed it, the 21-year-old’s new movie Clouds is set to hit Disney+ this fall and it’s about to be a total tearjerker.

The inspirational film — based off of the true story of Zach Sobiech and the memoir Fly a Little Higher by Zach’s mom, Laura Sobiech — follows a high school student who, after being diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, turns to music as a way to cope. Prior to his death at the age of 18, Zach wrote the song “Clouds,” which went viral on YouTube and took over the number one spot on the iTunes Charts before his tragic passing in 2013.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Fin Argus will play the role of Zach with Sabrina acting as his best friend and bandmate, Sammy, and Madison Iseman as his girlfriend, Amy. Both Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell will also star as Zach’s parents, Rob and Laura. But that’s not all! Justin Baldoni, who directed the fan-favorite Cole Sprouse film Five Feet Apart acted as the producer and director of the film, so you know it’s going to be good!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.