Shane Dawson Hilariously Begs Charli D’Amelio To Help Him ‘Understand’ TikTok

From the looks of it, Shane Dawson is having a hard time hopping onto the current TikTok trend. The YouTube star recently took to Twitter and asked the queen of TikTok herself, Charli D’Amelio, for help “understanding” the video sharing app.

“Genuine question, why do TikTokers post the same dance everyday? Is it to show progress of them learning it? [Because] I’ve seen the same girl do the say so dance everyday since I downloaded this app. Thanks for helping dad understand,” the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter. He then added, “Charlie, can you help an old man understand? It’s keeping me up at night thinking about it. WHY THE SAME DANCE ALL THE TIME FROM ALL THE TOKERS? K, thanks.”

Naturally, fans were quick to roast Shane after he spelled Charli’s name incorrectly.

“You’re going to get so much hate for calling her Charlie with an E, Shane watch out,” a fan told him. The internet star then apologized to the 15-year-old, “OMG IM SORRY @charlidamelio PLEASE DON’T END ME.”

Unfortunately, Charli has yet to respond back to Shane with her help, but fans hope to see the two influencers interact soon.

For those of you who don’t know, the teen recently dethroned former TikTok queen Loren Gray for the title of most followed person on the app, and fans have seriously been obsessed with all her epic dance videos. Charli has racked up over 46 million followers on the video sharing platform since she first rose to fame in November 2019. Recently, the young star opened up about how she’s dealt with all the attention she’s gotten since going viral on the app and dished on the positive aspects of fame.

“I’m getting to experience things that I wouldn’t have been able to do if I didn’t have this opportunity,” she said of the best parts about her job.

