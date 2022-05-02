Following their split late last year, both Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello walked the 2022 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 2, in New York City.

Shawn, 23, walked the red carpet in a navy blue suit with his collar popped. The inside of his jacket was a deep maroon and the “In My Blood” singer was all smiles as he posed for pictures. Camila, 25, for her part, wore a white dress by Atelier Prabal Gurung adorned with rainbow flowers.

The former couple — who went public with their relationship in July 2019 — announced their breakup in a joint social media statement from November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shawn and Camila’s split came two months after they walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet as a couple in September of that year. Shawn showed off his abs in a black suit while Camila posted alongside him in an all-purple look.

Since going their separate ways, both singers have been vocal about their spilt, noting in various interviews that there’s no bad blood between them.

“My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life,” Camila explained, for one, while speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in March. “I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s OK.”

The “Bam Bam” songstress added, “I f–king love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him,” while discussing the single.

That same month, Shawn shared a candid video of himself on social media discussing what comes after a breakup.

“When you’re, like, breaking up with someone and you think it’s the right thing. You don’t realize all the s–t that comes after it,” he shared. “Which is like, ‘Who do I call when I’m in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m f–king on the edge?’ And I think that’s the reality that kind of hit. It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m on my own now.’ Now I feel like, finally, I’m actually on my own and I hate that, you know? That’s my reality.”

While they didn’t walk the red carpet together this time, both Shawn and Camila slayed their looks! Scroll through our gallery to see the pics.

