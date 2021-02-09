Get ready, guys, because two Boy Meets World stars just reunited nearly 21 years after the show came to an end!

Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel brought their on-screen romance back for a new Panera Bread ad for Valentine’s Day. For those who forgot, the pair starred as Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence on the fan-favorite series that went on for seven seasons from 1993 until 2000. The series followed Cory’s life as he get up and attempted to juggle school, friendship, love and romance.

But wait, what does the Boy Meets World cast look like now, you ask? Well, some went on to reprise their roles in the spinoff show Girl Meets World (which aired in 2014), while others fell off the grid and left the spotlight completely to start families of their own. But either way, they have certainly all changed a lot since their time in the series. We rounded up some then-and-now pics of them all, so prepare to be shook over their major glo’ ups.

Scroll through our gallery to see what the Boy Meets World stars look like now.

