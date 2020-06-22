Wait, are Sommer Ray and Tayler Holder back together?! That seems to be the question on everyone’s minds after a video of them hanging out — just days after rumors circulated that they had broken up — hit the web. Yep, the former flames were spotted side by side after what seemed like a super messy split, and fans are pretty confused about the entire thing.

Photographers caught the two stars walking together in Beverly Hills, CA, on Sunday, June 21, and when they asked them what was going on between them, Tayler confirmed, “We’re just friends man.”

For those who missed it, speculated started spreading that the influencers had entered into a relationship after they posted some flirty videos and pics together on social media. Then, Bryce Hall seemingly gave fans the the confirmation they were waiting for during a TikTok Live!

While chatting with fans, he read a question that said, “Are Tayler and Sommer Ray dating?”

“I wish I could tell you the answer,” he replied. “It looks like they are. They’re definitely feeling all up on each other’s faces and stuff.”

His answer was quickly recorded by fans and reposted to the Instagram account TikTokRoom.

But things must have turned sour because on June 11, 2020, fans noticed that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Tayler also deleted his pictures with Sommer from his Instagram account and tweeted a broken heart emoji.

Then, the TikTok star seemingly slammed her ex-boyfriend in a shady tweet.

“Your apology needs to be as loud as your disrespect was,” the model wrote on Twitter on June 15, 2020.

your apology needs to be as loud as your disrespect was — Sommer Ray (@SommerRay) June 15, 2020

Well, it looks like things are all good between them after all!

Previously, Sommer was linked to Machine Gun Kelly. After pictures of them kissing surfaced online in March 2020, the rapper seemingly confirmed their relationship via Twitter. He retweeted a fan who posted a throwback pic of him and Sommer when they first met in 2017, alongside one of the pics of them locking lips, which they captioned, “Started from this to this.”

As for Tayler, he dated Instagram star Kaylyn Slevin back in 2019. They were pretty much couple goals — constantly sharing adorable, PDA-filled pics and making videos together — until August 2019 when they announced they had split.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.