She’s got Swifties working overtime! Taylor Swift partnered with Google leading up to her upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, where the singer had her fans solve 33 million puzzles in a mad dash to reveal the “From the Vault” tracks slated for her latest re-recorded project. Keep reading to uncover the five vault tracks!

What Are the ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Vault Tracks?

The five unreleased tracks that will finally see the light of day in 1989 (Taylor’s Version) include: “Slut!,” “Is It Over Now?,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Say Don’t Go” and “Suburban Legends.”

Prior to the big reveal, Google launched a pop-up animation to honor the anticipated rerelease, which included 89 puzzles fans were encouraged to solve to unlock the “Taylor’s Vault” tracks. The swift launch created so much Googling that the search engine revealed it was almost too much to handle!

“Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don’t worry, there are not blank spaces inside,” Google posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, September 19. “We’re in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon.”

The jam didn’t last very long, as Google updated fans the next day with more Swift-related puns, “Swifties, we made it out of the woods! Bridges, built. Codes, cracked. Vault, opened.”

When Does ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Come Out?

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is set to be released on October 27, 2023.

Taylor announced the news at the Eras Tour in Los Angeles on August 9, 2023, following a run of six sold out shows at SoFi Stadium.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th,” Taylor shared via Instagram. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the five From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

This record marks the fourth of the singer’s re-released albums, coming after Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Originally released in October 2014, 1989 had a total of 13 songs, adding three more tracks on the deluxe version. Some standouts included “Out of the Woods,” “Style,” “Wildest Dreams” and, of course, “Bad Blood.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.