Warning: Spoilers ahead.

It’s the holiday season, and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star is finally here! But will fans be returning to the fictional country of Belgravia for another movie?

The most recent installment in the Netflix holiday film franchise premiered in November 2021 and followed Stacy De Novo, Duchess Margaret of Montenaro and Lady Fiona — all played by Vanessa Hudgens — as they pull off the ultimate switch to get back the Star of Peace after it’s stolen. Of course, the flick is full of love stories, both new and old, as the lookalike royals work together to pull off the ultimate heist.

“You could say the tripling and twinning was the most challenging part of the movie to shoot, and you may be right,” director Mike Rohl told J-14 exclusively ahead of the third movie’s premiere. “Keeping the characters and story straight while balancing the cold hard facts of production and schedule does have its traps. However, I enjoyed the advantage of having shot the previous two movies. I could lean on that experience and the lessons learned with confidence. While still a considerable challenge, the actors and crew came through with flying colors making the hard work on PS3 incredibly fun.”

While a fourth movie has yet to be confirmed by the streaming service, one thing’s for sure, fans won’t be seeing more than three versions of Vanessa.

“After I read it I thought, ‘Ooh man, this is going to be a lot of work,'” the High School Musical alum told Entertainment Weekly in October 2020. “Three of me? Me, myself and I! I was very excited to create yet another character and had such a blast doing so. I was told they wrote in a new character but I had no idea how much fun it would actually be.”

While she recalled the experience as “fun” and “challenging,” Vanessa has explained that playing four characters is simply not possible.

“I’m just gonna crush that rumor now, that is not happening, no one get their hopes up for that,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “Three is my limit. It is all that my mental capacity can handle.”

At the end of The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, Fiona is able to get the Star of Peace back from her ex-boyfriend, Peter (Remy Hii). She returns it to the castle where she and Peter share a kiss, alluding to their reconciliation. Could there be more from this new couple in future movies?

Scroll through our gallery for what the cast has said about returning for a possible Princess Switch 4.

