Fans are convinced that The Weeknd‘s song “Snowchild,” is all about Selena Gomez, so we decided to investigate! For those who missed it, the rapper dropped the new music video for the track on Wednesday, July 22, and it seemingly contained a lot of clues that have everyone thinking that it was inspired by his relationship with the “Rare” singer.

First off, fans were quick to notice that he released the video on his ex-girlfriends birthday, and get this — the visual even contained some balloons in it. One Twitter user also pointed out that the houses and staircases showed in the vid looked very similar to some that were featured in one of the 28-year-old’s recent photoshoots.

That’s not all! At one point in the video, the musician, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, could be seen starring at a girl who some fans claimed looked a lot like the former Disney star. Definitely suspicious, if you ask us!

“She never need a man, she what a man need / So I keep on falling for her daily,” the lyrics read. “Twenty mill’ mansion, never lived in it / Zero edge pool, never dipped in it / Superstar neighbor in my business / Paparazzi tryna catch me slippin’ / Going on tour is my vacation / Every month another accusation / Only thing I’m phobic of is failing / I was never blessed with any patience.”

As fans know, back in March, Selena supported the song on her Instagram Stories, while listing some of the music she had been listening to at the time.

For those who forgot, the two stars were pretty much couple goals when they dated back in 2017. They were first spotted kissing in January, then went Instagram official a few months later. They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May, and after that they were practically inseparable. The couple was definitely not shy about showing off their love, and they even got a puppy together!

The relationship lasted for 10 months before they called it quits in October 2017. And although an insider told People Magazine that their busy schedules was to blame, fans were convinced the split had something to do with Selena hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Yep, Selena and Justin were spotted attending church together just days before she and the rapper broke up. But after they decided to go their separate ways, Selena claimed that they had ended things on good terms.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends,” she told Billboard. “It was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.