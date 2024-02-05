If you’re a TXT fan, then you know that Taehyun is pretty much a comedic genius. The K-pop idol is always impressing his fellow members with his knowledge and wit, and is often referred to by fans (lovingly, of course) as owning TXT’s shared braincell. Keep reading to learn more about Taehyun.

Who Is Taehyun?

Taehyun was born in Seoul, South Korea, on February 5, 2002, making him an Aquarius! He was a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment for 3 years before debuting with TXT in 2019.

The K-pop idol knew he wanted to be famous when he was six or seven, he told GQ in March 2023. “It was this Shinee music video,” he revealed. “I got chills watching the music video! It was so cool.”

Fun fact: Taehyun loves all things magic, and has a few tricks up his sleeve (no literally — watch this video).

Who Are TXT?

The fourth generation K-pop band is comprised of members Taehyun, leader Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu and maknae Huening Kai, and debuted with their single “Crown” in 2019. Since then, the boys have accomplished some super impressive feats They made history at Lollapalooza in 2022 as the first-ever K-pop group to perform at the famed music festival, and then again in 2023 when they became the first K-pop act to headline the festival.

TXT is one of the closest knit K-pop groups, which is pretty rare in the industry. “I think our friendship is very unique, because this kind of relationship is actually difficult to forge,” Taehyun said of his bros. “We have four best friends in one group.”

The band also has a close relationship with their fans, which are nicknamed MOAs. During their GQ interview, TXT revealed that they see their fans as being an extension of who they are.

“We are in constant conversation with them,” Taehyun revealed. “We not only talk about music, but I also like to listen to their concerns and I update them about what we are doing. I think that’s what being a best friend is about.”

As most K-pop group’s have a “concept” or “image,” TXT’s is to create music and be a voice for Gen Z, managing to create a feeling that is dreamy, youthful and so their very own.

“We’ve always told our own story from our debut till today and it’s a story that many have been able to relate to precisely because it’s a very real story of people living within this generation,” Yeonjun told NME in September 2021. “We’ve worked with many genres to enhance our musical capabilities and hone our sound, and through this sound, we tell stories of our generation, a generation at the crux of growth.”

