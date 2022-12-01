Teenaged Wednesday Addams is something the world didn’t know they needed until Netflix’s Wednesday premiered in November 2022. Jenna Ortega plays the iconic Addams Family character as she navigates Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts, while attempting to solve a murder and control her psychic abilities.

The eight-episode series stars many young actors playing Nevermore high school students, but are any of them of actual high school age? Keep reading to uncover the real ages of the Wednesday cast.

Along with Jenna, Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams, while Fred Armisen is Uncle Fester and Isaac Ordonez is Pugsley Addams. Additionally, Hunter Doohan plays Tyler Galpin; Emma Myers is Enid Sinclair; Percy Hynes White is Xavier Thorpe; Joy Sunday is Bianca Barkley and Naomi Ogawa is Yoko Tanaka. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family, is Professor Marilyn Churchill in Wednesday.

“All throughout my life, people have told me I gave off a Wednesday vibe, at least in terms of sarcasm,” Jenna told Bustle in August 2021. “I need to watch my sarcasm sometimes because I think people think I’m too serious.”

The actress explained that there’s “a lot of pressure” when it comes to playing the role but wants to put “a different spin” on it. “I’ve never been more intimidated by a project,” Jenna admitted. “One, I’ve never played a character who’s been [played] by someone else before. There have been two other actresses who played the role. And I kid you not: I don’t know how they could get any better.”

Jenna has undoubtedly become *the* Wednesday Addams of a new generation of viewers, as her performance has already been heavily praised by critics and viewers alike.

“It was really important to me that I did something different, even though she’s been done so flawlessly in the past,” Jenna said of the role in a Netflix behind-the-scenes video released in August 2022. “She’s a bit more socially awkward; there’s a confidence there, but it’s more concealed.”

The Disney alum added, “Wednesday is technically a Latina character and that’s never been represented so, for me, anytime I have an opportunity to represent my community, I want that to be seen.”

Scroll through the gallery below to find out how old the actors on Wednesday actually are!

