Ever since the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why premiered on June 5, 2020, fans have been left wondering — is that really the end of the iconic Netflix series? Well guys, Dylan Minnette just shared his ideas for what he would like to see happen next if they were to continue the show, and we are so here for it.

According to the Variety, Dylan has a pretty epic idea for Season 5 — “Clay quarantining in Evergreen County with his parents, and ghost versions of deceased characters Justin Foley, Bryce Walker, Montgomery De La Cruz and Hannah Baker.”

“It’s all set in one room,” he joked. “D**n, actually we should have done this.”

LOL. As epic (and strange) as that would be, it unfortunately doesn’t look like there’s actually going to be a fifth season. Back in May, showrunner Brian Yorkey admitted that he thought the show was destined to be a “four-season story” from early on.

“Somewhere in the midst of making Season 2, when it became clear that we might have the chance to make more seasons of this, I pretty quickly got to a place where it felt like a four-season story,” he explained to Entertainment Weekly. “I’m always a little bit suspicious of high school shows that go beyond four seasons because high school is four years long. So when somehow high school shows become seven and eight seasons long, don’t get me wrong I watch them all, but I tend to get a little suspicious of something that began as a high school show. And it felt like bringing these characters to their graduation and to scattering to their next things felt like the logical ending point. So for a long time, the idea has been, should we be so lucky to have the opportunity, we would do four seasons of this. So certainly going into breaking story for season 4, we knew it was the end.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.