Youth is *finally* gearing up for release after years of delay. The upcoming Korean drama is based off of BTS’ debut days and is produced by the K-pop group’s musical label, Big Hit Entertainment. On top of that, each character is based off a different member from the global supergroup, which includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

When Is ‘Youth’ K-Drama Getting Released?

The K-drama based off of BTS’ early debut days was first announced in August 2019, and is co-produced by Chorokbaem Media, Big Hit Entertainment’s founder Bang Si-hyuk confirmed at the time. Originally set for the second half 2020, the show has gone through multiple changes and production delays, including the Covid-19 pandemic. As of now, no release date has been made public.

Originally titled Blue Sky, the series’ name was later changed to Youth and is set in the BTS Universe, which was first introduced in the boyband’s 2015 The Most Beautiful Moment in Life albums, which includes music videos for “Save Me,” “Run” and “I Need U.” The plot also was developed in the 2016 webtoon series titled Save Me.

On May 14, 2023, the first teaser for Youth was released at Korea Expo in Paris, France, marking the series the first ever show distributed with Web 3.0 technology in the world.

Who Stars In ‘Youth’ K-Drama Based Off of BTS?

Youth stars Seo Ji-hoon as Kim Hwan (Jin’s character), Seo Young-joo as Kim Do-geon (RM), Jeon Jin-seo as Jeon Je-ha (Jung Kook), Jung Woo-jin as Kim Joo-an (V), Noh Jong-hyun as Min Ce-in (Suga), Kim Yoon-woo as Park Ha-ru (Jimin) and Ahn Ji-ho as Jeong Ho-su (J-Hope).

Youth revolves around a group of seven friends who face their own unique struggles. The characters’ personalities are loosely based upon BTS and their own friendship, however, the plot of the series are completely fictional.

“Youth will portray the reality of the seven boys in a real and refreshing way while also focusing on their underlying emotions,” the series’ production team said in a statement. “A deep understanding of the characters, acting skills, and chemistry between the actors with their roles were more important than anything else. Please look forward to the synergy between the seven boys and the actors that will complete the BTS universe story.”

