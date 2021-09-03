Out and about! Addison Rae and new boyfriend Omer Fedi are taking their budding romance to the streets.

The TikTok star, 20, and her musician beau, 21, were photographed on a sweet ice cream date on Thursday, September 2, in Los Angeles. While the duo kept their PDA to a minimum during the outing, they looked cute as they laughed together.

Addison wore an oversized T-shirt and black velour pants for her date. She paired the look with white sneakers and a black purse. Omer, for his part, paired black shorts with a white T-shirt. He accessorized the look with a black beanie. Both internet stars donned a face mask during their time in the ice cream shop.

The He’s All That star first sparked romance rumors with the Tel Aviv native last month when they were seen holding hands while walking around Los Angeles. Once her first-ever film debuted on Netflix, Omer congratulated his girlfriend in an Instagram Stories post, appearing to take their relationship to the next level.

“Me and my baby are both No. 1 atm,” he wrote at the time. “I’m so so so proud of her. Wonder if we the first couple to ever do that with movie and a song? Anyway love you babe.”

Addison’s movie took over the top spot on Netflix’s top 10 while Omer’s song, “Stay,” with The Kid LAROI was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. While they’ve limited sharing their relationship publicly thus far, Omer has left a few flirty comments on Addison’s Instagram posts.

As fans know, the TikTok star’s budding romance comes months after she and Bryce Hall called it quits in March 2021. Addison announced their split while discussing her debut single, “Obsessed,” during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time, and I dropped him off at his house,” she shared. “And then before that happened, he looked at me and was like, ‘I’m obsessed with you.’ And I was like, ‘Me too.’”

Now, it seems like Addison has officially moved on, and she’s loving life with her new man.

“When you’re in a relationship, especially like a romantic one, I’m very guilty of, you know, putting a lot into that and loving that,” Addison said during an April 2021 interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. “I think my entire life I’ve kind of always looked up to love. I’m a hopeless romantic, if you will.”

