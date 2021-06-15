It’s no secret that Addison Rae is a style icon, but even her workout outfits are fashion forward!

The TikTok star has taken over Hollywood with a budding music career, her acting debut and even while walking the red carpet, but she’s also gotten the off-duty model look down pat. Since rising to internet fame throughout 2019, Addison has constantly been photographed headed to various workouts around Los Angeles in some pretty stylish looks. Fans know that the former Hype House member likes to stay fit, but she’s able to give off major fashion inspiration while doing it.

Not to mention, Addison’s workout habits even caught the eye of Kourtney Kardashian, with whom she’s struck up quite a friendship. The duo teamed up for a workout video in May 2020, in which the He’s All That star showed off her go-to booty exercises. “This will be a really fun workout,” Addison said in the 18-minute-long YouTube video. “I’ve done this butt workout so many times because it literally burns so bad but it’s so good.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded, “I have such a good butt workout that I wanna see how yours is and then I feel like we should do other day where I show you mine.”

In the video, shared on Kourtney’s website Poosh, both girls matched in a black sports bra and matching leggings. Although they opted for more of a classic look in this video, the next time they collaborated, in August 2020, the girls went for more of a vibrant style. The reality star donned an orange sports bra while Addison had on and red and white t-shirt.

While at the time, Addison did say she and her bestie worked out together almost every day, she’s since been spotted wearing matching looks to Pilates with some other famous friends. During her relationship with Bryce Hall, the pair were often spotted getting their workout on at the popular celebrity gym, Dogpound. So it’s safe to say that fitness inspiration is readily available if you’re an Addison fan because she’s always down to get fit.

The social media personality has even mastered the art of taking her athleisure style from just a gym look to wearing it out while running errands or even grabbing a meal with a friend. Scroll through our gallery to see Addison Rae’s cutest workout outfits, and get ready for some major inspiration!

