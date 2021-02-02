When K.C Undercover premiered on Disney Channel in January 2015, Zendaya was already a household name with a bunch of famous friends.

The fan-favorite series followed the story of a high school girl named K.C. (played by Zendaya) who is forced to balance normal life while becoming a spy. As a producer on the series — which came to an end in February 2018 after three seasons on the air — the Shake it Up alum had some say about what went on behind the scenes. That’s why it was no surprise when some of Zendaya’s besties made guest appearances on the show.

Notable names in the Disney Channel scene, including Skai Jackson, China Anne McClain, Peyton List, Raven-Symoné, Ross Butler, Zendaya’s forever bestie Bella Thorne and more. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the celebs you forgot guest starred in K.C. Undercover and who they played.

