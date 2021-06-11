When the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on Hollywood, the statuses of some fan-favorite shows were left up in the air, Netflix’s Malibu Rescue included.

Starring Breanna Yde, Ricardo Hurtado, Abby Donnelly, Alkoya Brunson and Jackie R. Jacobson, the series first started out as a movie of the same name, which premiered in May 2019. “It’s about a group of lovable kids who are lifeguards and face new challenges and adventures in each episode,” Breanna told J-14 exclusively in May 2019. “I think viewers will really love getting to know them.”

The actress was right! Fans loved seeing the lifeguards’ stories unfold onscreen, which led to an eight-episode series that premiered on the streaming service nearly a month later. Following a similar storyline as the first movie, “a rag tag group of aspiring Junior Lifeguards — Tyler, Dylan, Eric, Lizzie and Gina — compete against the snobby Malibu kids for bragging rights and the ultimate tower at Malibu Beach,” Netflix’s summary read. Since they officially competed the Junior Lifeguard Program, the new lifeguard crew was ready to show off their skills.

The show’s success then led to a second movie, Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave, which premiered in August 2020. The second flick took place one year after the events that occurred in the first movie and subsequent series. “With the International Junior Rescue Championships headed to Southern California, the eyes of the entire planet are on Malibu Beach. But when Team USA falls victim to a bout of food poisoning, it’s up to Tyler, Dylan, Eric, Lizzie and Gina to represent their country in the world’s most extreme lifeguard challenge!” the film’s summary reads.

In the end, a new group of Junior Rescue hopefuls arrives on the beach to start training for the summer. Of course, this brings up the question of whether to not there will be new cast members in a possible season 2. Netflix has yet to make an official announcement regarding the future of the show — J-14 reached out for comment — but one thing’s for sure, the original cast is still close.

“I think the best way to describe us is family. We have all instantly bonded together, literally and figuratively,” Jackie told J-14 exclusively in June 2019. “It was freezing at the beach every day and all of us would always huddle together with an abundance of blankets to keep us warm. We also love hanging outside of set — whether we are going to dinner or Six Flags, it’s nice to get a break and be ourselves outside of set.”

The actress also chatted with Celeb Secrets in December 2020 and revealed that she FaceTimes with the cast “at least once a week.” Here’s to hoping for a reunion sometime soon!

Scroll through our gallery for what we know about the possible return of Malibu Rescue.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.