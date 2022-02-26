Another month means more releases! New shows and movies are premiering on Disney+ and Hulu in March 2022.

Following its December 2021 movie theater debut, West Side Story is officially headed to the streamer. Starring newcomer Rachel Zegler, the musical movie will be available to watch in early March.

“I never imagined any of this happening in my life,” the actress told Allure in November 2021 of her whirlwind rise to fame. “So my prep is reminding myself who I once was, and that was a girl singing show tunes in her bedroom, hoping that people would subscribe to her YouTube channel. And I haven’t forgotten her ever since.”

Joining West Side Story on Disney+ is the highly anticipated Cheaper By the Dozen remake starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. “A fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy, it is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business,” the film’s official logline reads.

Throughout the month of March, new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder are also set to premiere weekly.

“The heart of what the show is about is still there, but they’re really bringing the issues of today into the show in the same light-hearted yet impactful way,” Keke Palmer told J-14 exclusively in December 2021 about the reboot series. “It’s really the same show, but it’s just moved and evolved with the times.”

The True Jackson, VP alum added: “I love that [her character Maya] gets to be very millennial-like. Even though the original Proud Family was very millennial-like in the sense that we didn’t even know we were all millennials yet. So, obviously, that was very much so in tune with our generation even then, but now we’ve kind of evolved as a generation and our awareness is a lot different.”

Just like its counterpart, Hulu’s list of new releases is full of classic films and a few original series. Plus, new episodes of Good Trouble, The Masked Singer and more are set to premiere following their live TV debut. So, there’s a lot to look forward to! Just like every month, some movies and shows are also being taken off the streaming service — binge-watch while you can.

Scroll through our gallery for a full list of all the movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Disney+ and Hulu in March 2022.

