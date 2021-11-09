Mark your calendars, because Disney+ day is coming on Friday, November 12 — the streaming service’s second anniversary!

Announced in September, the first-ever celebration is set to thanks subscribers for being fans of the platform with new releases and more surprises across all five brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company explained in a press release. “This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

Marvel fans will get a chance to stream Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings on Disney+, along with other films making their premiere, like Jungle Cruise. The highly anticipated Home Alone reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone, will also be available for streaming as a lead-up to the holiday season.

Starring Archie Yates and Ellie Kemper, this version of the iconic holiday film franchise follows a youngster named Max (played by Archie) who is accidentally left home by his parents during their trip to Japan. While he’s home alone, Max gets creative when dealing with two burglars trying to break into his house and steal a priceless artifact.

The streaming service will also make its international debut in South Korea and Taiwan on Disney+ Day. New and eligible returning subscribers will also get a chance to join Disney+ through November 14 for a one month price of $1.99, compared to its normal $7.99 a month.

“Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series,” Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, Kareem Daniel said in a statement. “With Disney+ Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can.”

Aside from the new content premiering via Disney+ on this special day, the streaming service will also be unveiling sneak peeks of new content via social media. From documentaries to new shows and more, Disney+ day has tons of new content! Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all the new releases coming on the streaming service’s two-year anniversary.

