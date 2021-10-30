A new month is upon us, which means both Disney+ and Hulu are gearing up to release tons of new content!

While Disney+ has both movies and TV shows headed to the streaming service, they’re also gearing up for the first-ever Disney+ Day on November 12 to celebrate its second anniversary.

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company said in a press release. “This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

One major premiere happening on Disney+ day is the new movie Home Sweet Home Alone starring Archie Yates and Ellie Kemper. In this version of the iconic Christmas film series Home Alone, a youngster named Max is accidentally stranded home by his parents, who are on a trip to Japan. While he’s home, Max gets creative when dealing with two burglars trying to break into his house.

November is also set to bring the highly anticipated Marvel Hawkeye series, which is starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The first two episodes are set to premiere on November 24.

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” Jeremy told Entertainment Weekly in July 2021. “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

Hulu also has a slew of original content premiering throughout the month — TV shows, movies and documentaries. They’ll also be getting us ready for the holidays, because tons of Christmas-themed films will be available for streaming! Unfortunately, just like every month, so many fan favorites will be taken off the streaming service as well.

Wondering what new content November will bring? Scroll though our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving both Disney+ and Hulu.

