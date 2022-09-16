Do Revenge is out on Netflix and it’s definitely not your average teen drama! The dark comedy film tells the story of Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) who become unlikely friends in a bid for vengeance. Along with Camila and Maya, the cast includes huge names like Sophie Turner and Austin Abrams, along with so many others. Keep reading to uncover the dating lives behind the famous actors in Do Revenge.

Writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson explained some behind-the-scenes secrets when it came to casting Do Revenge in an interview with IndieWire. “In the summer of 2020, we cast Camila and Maya, and then Stranger Things pushed and pushed and pushed and we lost Maya,” Jennifer explained. “She actually like fell out of the movie. And I spent months just trying to figure out like, ‘OK, who is who? Who will Eleanor be?’ Because if we waited until after Stranger Things, we would have lost Camila, and I was like, ‘I can’t I can’t lose Cami, it has to be. Cami is Drea.’”

The Someone Great director continued, “And I kind of couldn’t even engage with searching for another Eleanor because it was just it was Maya. It had to be Maya, I felt it gutturally.” And so, six weeks before production began, the Do Revenge team moved to Atlanta and Maya filmed Stranger Things season 4 and Do Revenge at the same time.

Do Revenge also stars Euphoria’s Austin Abrams as Drea’s ex Max, 13 Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe as Drea’s BFF Tara and Outer Banks’ Jonathan Daviss as Max’s friend Elliot. There’s also Ms. Marvel’s Rish Shah as Russ, Love, Victor’s Ava Capri as Carissa, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin‘s Maia Reficco as Montana, Paris Berelc (of Alexa & Katie) as Meghan, and Talia Ryder of Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always as Gabbi.

The cast carries so much young Hollywood weight they even came up with a nickname. Jennifer told Elle, “We joke that they are like the young Hollywood Avengers,” she laughed. “They call themselves ‘The Revengers,’ which we love.” But the director is also quick to point out that “they weren’t just cast because they’re ‘teen royalty’… They just are all really talented. And they were the best people for these parts.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the Do Revenge cast’s love lives.

